411 House receives more than $100,000 in donations to enhance youth services

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple is a place where many say teens lack opportunities, positive role models or any type of support.

“Any kid, in any location on any side of town can fall into the wrong crowd but give them something to do they’re bored. Show them that there are other things then playing sports at school,” said Temple Resident Timlicia Robinson.

Especially in East Temple, where many kids are influenced by bullying, crime and other danger.

That’s why Timlicia Robinson is happy to see the impact the 411 House is having on her son, Jeremiah.

“He’s able to show who he is and show how smart and amazing he really is around his group of friends. He doesn’t have to worry about repercussions,” said Robinson.

“Really, it’s just so fun getting to spend time with them and the more time that you put him in the more time that you’re consistent with them the more comfortable everybody gets. It’s been such a blessing all these boys,” said 411 House Volunteer Chad Green.

Robinson is not alone, several in the community support 411 House’s mission to help young lives. So much in fact that the community donated more than $100,000 to their fundraiser.

“We need a second van. We need another junior high coordinator. Those are things that a lot of people are coming alongside of us to help make happen,” said 411 House Board Member Michael Carpenter

$100,000 a day for anybody. Something like this it’s exciting to imagine what kind of things that money could go towards.”

Staff with 411 House said this is their largest donation they received and they’re hoping that they can expand their services to new facility. Robinson like many, are in full support.

“It’s our job as parents, even if it isn’t my child, it’s my job to make sure that our youth is steered in the right direction that’s why I’m always open to the idea of having a place a program where then putting kids into and their parents to be involved,” said Robinson.