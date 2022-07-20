4 shootings in past week tied to rising gang violence: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — A string of shootings is shedding light on rising gang violence in Temple.

Temple police responded to four shootings — including at least two drive-by — in the past week.

“Rival gangs – and in most of the situations that we respond to, a shooting occurs by one particular gang and then it is usually followed by some type of retaliation,” said Lt. Brian Moody of the Temple Police Department.

Only one man was injured in the shootings that police say are gang-related.

All four shootings are believed to be connected and under investigation, but authorities say they are having trouble getting cooperation from people who may have been involved in some way.

They say they believe the shootings are a result of drug and territorial disputes among rival gangs in the area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.