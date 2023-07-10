25 News Exclusive: New Killeen police chief bringing decades of experience to the department

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has a new leader — Chief Pedro Lopez Jr.

Formerly with the Houston Police Department, Chief Lopez is bringing decades of law enforcement experience to Killeen as he takes over for the former chief, Charles Kimble.

Watch the full interview here:

”[In] May of 1991, I joined the police department as one of the first military veteran cadets in HPD history. There, I began my 29-year career with HPD,” Chief Lopez said.

He worked in everything from patrol and undercover narcotics to gang tactical office, and even several years with internal affairs.

”I did internal affairs, but I was assigned to a special unit where we targeted corrupt police officers and corrupt city employees,” Chief Lopez said.

"That was a very good assignment where I worked with the FBI — targeting bad employees doing drug riffs, robbing people on traffic stops, things like that.”

These are all things that Chief Lopez said helped prepare him to take the reins at KPD — especially when it comes to holding police officers accountable for their actions.

”The community deserves feedback on accountability and transparency. We're going to put all those stats online on a monthly basis, so the community can have confidence in us.” Chief Lopez said.

“Knowing that we take their complaints seriously and we will do something about it — that comes from me. That's my responsibility.”

Chief Lopez says transparency and accountability are just the start when it comes to major improvements at KPD.

He says the way they handle mental health calls is going to change, starting with adding mental health and social service professionals to the team.

”Officers have CIT training, and we prepare to deal with mental health issues, but there is specific expertise in dealing with other issues like substance abuse, mental health, and drug abuse,” Chief Lopez said.

He also plans to implement the “Handle With Care” program for better communication between the department and schools to help with children involved in calls they responded to.

”Any time a KPD officer is dispatched to a scene where a child is involved, and goes to one of our schools, we inform the school administrators of what's going on,” Chief Lopez said.

“That way the school administrator can provide the appropriate services that they need to the child.”

He also wants to build a better relationship with the community through programs that get them involved in the decision-making process.

These are just a few of the many positive changes Chief Lopez said he wants to make while he’s with the Killeen Police Department.