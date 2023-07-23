20 cats, 2 dogs die after structure fire: Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Firefighters from multiple departments put out a structure fire at a residence in Killeen early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., units responded to reports of the fire in the 4500 block of Twin Oaks Circle.

According to a press release, units were told there were more than 20 cats and two dogs living on the property.

Authorities said the sole male occupant had already evacuated from the structure before fire units arrived, and a Killeen police officer responded to the scene with a fire extinguisher and slowed the flames.

The fire department said the fire was brought under control shortly after their arrival.

Units said they located 22 cats and two dogs inside the residence and that all had suffered from smoke inhalation.

Paramedics on the scene said they were able to save two cats, but 20 cats and two dogs did not survive, succumbing to smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the occupant of the residence was checked by paramedics and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Killeen Fire Marshal's Office, but no foul play is suspected.

The Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Animal Services and Oncor assisted the Killeen Fire Department at the scene. The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management assisted the displaced occupant on the scene as well, the city said.