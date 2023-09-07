2 victims ejected after reckless driving, collision with Killeen police vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating a racing accident where two victims were ejected from a vehicle after colliding with an officer's vehicle on W.S. Young Drive on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a patrol officer observed two vehicles driving recklessly at around 9:45 p.m. when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

He was involved in a crash with a compact car traveling on Poage Avenue — the collision caused the two occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.

"The officer immediately started to perform life saving measures until Killeen paramedics arrived," police said.

The male driver and female passenger were airlifted to different hospitals, both in critical condition. The officer received minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

25 News will provide updates and additional details as they become available.