1st Calvary Division on Fort Hood had a change of command ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood had a change of command ceremony for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team which will be deployed to Europe.

The Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of the Brigade to Europe and Africa command area operations.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's new mission is to ensure NATO allies deter Russian aggression with Gilliam as their commander.

“I fell in love with the Army during the invasion and I love being a part of something bigger than myself," he said.

His service started back in 2000 when he touched on various aspects of the United States Army.

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV made remarks at the ceremony commenting on the attributes needed for a strong team.

“Disciplined, well trained cohesive team, founded on trust which is ready to fight and win our nation's wars... to protect and defend the constitution and our way of life; it is an enormous responsibility and a paramount privilege to all commanders," said Richardson.

The ceremony Thursday was not just a tribute to the new commander but a celebration of history.

“It's incredibly humbling, these are great young men and women, experienced leaders who have accomplished a lot… I love helping individuals achieve their potential and it kind of stuck ever since then," said Col. Gilliam.