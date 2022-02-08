19 Killeen roads under repair, winter storm piles on damages

KILLEEN, Texas — When it comes to roads and bad weather in Central Texas, it just doesn't mix.

Central Texas hasn't seen a winter storm like last year's in decades and it made road conditions in Killeen even worse.

Javier Serna, shop foreman at MAYO #2 in Killeen expressed how the bad roads are putting residents and commuters through an extra expense having to upkeep their cars.

"Since the first storm we saw last year, we’ve seen people come in with bent rims, damaged tired, more frequent wear and tear on their suspension,” he said.

Jefferey Reynolds, executive director of Public Works, City of Killeen has also noticed the impact.

“The winter storm has definitely slowed things down when you’re doing a milling and overlaying process, the temperatures have to be above 50 and rain affects that as well,” said Reynolds.

Once the streets are all completely dried out, Reynolds said, workers will get back to fixing 19 roads, most of which are located in the downtown Killeen area.

“We had a road study a couple of years back, we kind of identified what maintenance is to be done after that,” said Reynolds.

The road study is an assessment that uses tests to understand which roads should take top priority. It cost is a little under $200,000 and it's done every 5-6 years.

“When the storm happened, a lot of the stuff you saw happening then it changed the landscaping of how we were going to approach that,” said Reynolds.

Fixing the road has a lot of moving parts but Reynolds said the job will be done.

He encourages the public to call the Public Works Department when they see a street or road in the Killeen area that has a problem.

The road will be logged, assessed and addressed as soon as possible.