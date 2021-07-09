Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

18-wheeler that caught on fire shuts down part of I-35 in Temple

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy of Kyle Sullivan
18-wheeler on fire in Temple
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:31:56-04

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police say an 18-wheeler on fire is causing traffic delays on southbound I-35.

In a tweet, Temple Police said southbound I-35 is closed at exit 303 due to an 18-wheeler that caught on fire.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the area can be cleared.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg