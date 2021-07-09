18-wheeler that caught on fire shuts down part of I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police say an 18-wheeler on fire is causing traffic delays on southbound I-35.

In a tweet, Temple Police said southbound I-35 is closed at exit 303 due to an 18-wheeler that caught on fire.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the area can be cleared.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Southbound interstate is closed at the 303 exit due to an 18-wheeler that caught on fire. Please avoid the area. — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) July 9, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

