Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

18-wheeler rollover causing traffic delays in Temple

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Raycom Media)
Temple Police Department identify man exposing himself on Pepper Creek Trail (Source: Raycom Media)
Police arrest man who was exposing himself at Pepper Creek Trail
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 15:15:31-04

The Temple Police Department is working on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover.

The rollover occurred at North General Bruce Drive and Northwest HK Dodgen Loop.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

No other information was made available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg