18-wheeler rollover causing traffic delays in Temple

The Temple Police Department is working on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover.

The rollover occurred at North General Bruce Drive and Northwest HK Dodgen Loop.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

No other information was made available.

— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) July 16, 2021

