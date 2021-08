TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was on the scene of an 18-wheeler fuel spill on Northbound I-35 near exit 301.

Temple Police said the interstate has been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD is working an 18-wheeler fuel spill at Northbound IH 35 by exit 301. Drivers can expect delays. — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 4, 2021

