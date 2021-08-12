18-wheeler fire in Salado extinguished by San Marcos FD passing through Central Texas

SALADO, Texas — The Salado Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of an 18-wheeler that caught fire on northbound I-35 at exit 285 on August 12, 2021, at approximately 11:16 am.

The driver was not injured and neither were any firefighters.

Salado Fire department arrived on the scene with the Bell County Fire Marshal, Salado PD and Precinct 2 Deputy Constable Chris Bazar.

San Marcos Fire Department Engine 1 was traveling through the area and stopped to assist and had the fire extinguished prior to Salado Fire's arrival.

According to Salado Fire, Grone's Environmental was contacted to clean up the oil that leaked from the truck.

