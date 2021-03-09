15-year veteran of Killeen Fire Department passes away after battle with cancer

KILLEEN, TX — A former member of the Killeen Fire Department has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Former FRO Patrick Bergman passed away peacefully over the weekend after a long and courageous battle with cancer, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Killeen Fire said at 2pm today, personnel from Station #3 reported to Central Texas Mortuary in Temple and transported Bergman’s remains to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.

Bergman’s life will be celebrated and honored with a visitation service followed by a funeral service.

Bergman served the Killeen Fire Department honorably for nearly fifteen years from 2005 to 2020 and will receive fire department honors at both services.

Patrick also served as a member of the Killeen Fire Department Honor Guard and dedicated countless hours of his own time honoring the lives of other fallen brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Hone on 1615 S. Fort Hood Street from 2pm to 5pm in the Main Chapel.

The procession will be Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Hone 1615 S. Fort Hood Street with lineup at 11:30am for apparatus and support emergency vehicles.

Procession will start promptly at 12:30pm and proceed past Central Station & Fire Station #3 before ending at the Killeen Community Convention Center.

The service will be at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on 3601 South WS Young Drive Monday at 2pm.

Services are expected to conclude by approximately 3:30pm and further internment will be private.

