11-month-old with COVID-19 airlifted to Temple from Houston due to lack of bed space

TEMPLE, TX — An 11-month-old girl with COVID-19 from the Houston area was airlifted to Temple because there were no pediatric hospitals in Houston that would be able to accept her as a transfer patient.

Patricia Darnauer, the administrator for LBJ Hospital told KTRK the girl had to be intubated immediately since she was having seizures.

Darnauer also said that they had looked at all five major pediatric hospital groups in Houston and none of them had beds available.

She was then transferred to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple where she will be receiving treatment.

Dr. Christina Propst, a pediatrician in Houston says there are several reasons for the crunch in pediatric beds including the delta variant of COVID-19 and a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Dr. Propst says you should receive the vaccine if you are eligible and those who are not old enough should wear masks when indoors with groups of people.

For more updates on the baby's health, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

