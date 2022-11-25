101-year-old WWII veteran honored during Thanksgiving meal on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — A 101-year-old World War II veteran joined servicemembers on Fort Hood on Thursday as they honored her with a meal and tour of the post.

Elizabeth L. Montgomery traveled with her daughters from outside Austin to the post and shared stories of her time in the service, from 1943 to 1946.

"Beyond my every expectation, believe me," Montgomery said of her time on Fort Hood on Thursday. "I've lived a long time and I've never been on such a place as this."

Montgomery watched the war unfold and wanted to do her part to help. She served as a platoon officer and in the signal corps.

She was among one of the first groups of women to serve in the Army and said that at the time, women held limited roles.

"This was a new experience, but everyone wanted to do something," she said. "So they went into the factories, they went into the Army."

Ford Hood officials honored her with flowers and a certificate of appreciation.

With a century of wisdom to offer, Montgomery offered advice to those who admire her lifetime of service.

"Try to make everybody a friend, so that there's no opposition to nationalities...or genders...or so forth, so that everybody has a chance," she said.

