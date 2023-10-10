1 woman dead after being in custody of Killeen PD, authorities investigating

KILLEEN, Texas — One woman was pronounced dead on Monday after being in the custody of Killeen police.

According to authorities, upon arresting the 54-year-old female and taking her to the Killeen Police Department Jail, she was later found unresponsive in her cell when officers and staff went to check on her.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, and the woman was transported to Advent Health — she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

"The Texas Rangers was notified and are the lead investigating agency," authorities said.

"Any inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to Sgt. Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety."

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

