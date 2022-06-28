Watch Now
1 victim hospitalized after midnight crash in Salado: Officials

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 08:18:11-04

SALADO, Texas — An early morning head-on collision in Central Texas has left one driver hospitalized, officials said.

Around midnight, the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on the interstate.

A red Nissan had been heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a white Volkswagen, fire officials said.

The driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from their vehicle; they were then transported to a local hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen refused treatment or transport, officials said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

