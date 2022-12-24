1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation, clean up continues: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas – City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.

Workers are expected to have the clean up completed by mid-afternoon, Killeen police said Saturday.

“The eastbound lanes continue to remain closed,” police said. “We will update the community once the area is open.”

Officers were originally dispatched to I-14 about 10 p.m. Friday “in reference to a multiple-vehicle crash,” a news release said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a SUV was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on I-14, when the driver struck a disabled vehicle that was on the side of the roadway,” police said. “An 18-wheeler, that was also traveling eastbound in the inside lane, attempted to take evasive action, struck the SUV and the edge of the bridge, causing it to overturn.”

No injuries were reported, police said.

25 News will provide additional details when they are provided.