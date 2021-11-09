Authorities identify 'Walker County Jane Doe' strangled over 40 years ago

WALKER COUNTY — Authorities have identified Sherri Ann Jarvis as the Walker County Jane Doe who died over 40 years ago.

On Nov. 1, 1980, the body of a girl was found along I-45 in Walker County. The case had seemingly gone cold since her death until recently.

At age 13, Sherri was removed from her home in Stillwater, Minn. by the state for habitual truancy.

Sherri never returned home as her family says she promised in a letter shortly after her disappearance.

Since her death in 1980, she has not been identified and has since been known as Walker County Jane Doe.

She was sexually assaulted and strangled.

After the autopsy was completed, her body was buried in Walker County with a grave marker that read, "Unknown White Female."

Many people saw the girl in Huntsville the day she died and was said to be wearing a yellow top with jeans, a necklace and red shoes.

When authorities located her body, they found her shoes, but not her clothes.

Her family said Sherri's parents died before they learned of her brutal death.

In a statement, Sherri's family stated, "We love and miss Sherri very much. You are with mom and dad now, Sherri, may you rest in peace."