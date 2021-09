AQUILLA, Texas — Aquilla ISD will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased positive COVID-19 cases.

The district made the announcement on its Facebook page stating that all district events would be canceled for the two days.

A rapid COVID-19 testing center will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Aquilla Alumni Center.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!