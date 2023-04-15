8 Texas bands set to compete for $1,000 grand prize in Waco at Battle of the Bands 2023

Southern Roots Brewery, Rogue Media, and the Texas Music Café are proud to present Battle of the Bands 2023 on Saturday, April 15 near the Southern Roots Brewery on 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

Anyone is welcome to check out eight of the best up and coming bands in Central Texas from 2 to 8 p.m. — admission is free to the public!

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite band as they battle on the outdoor stage, and the winner will get a cash prize and recording time with the Texas Music Café.

Southern Roots will also be releasing three new specialty brews for the event. The proceeds will support CASA, the Central Texas Humane Society, and the Shriners Association.

25 News is a proud sponsor of Battle of the Bands 2023.