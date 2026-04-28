Severe weather near Dallas leads to flight cancellations in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Due to severe weather hitting the Dallas area, flights out of the Killeen Regional Airport are cancelled.

The airport sent out an email Tuesday afternoon saying weather conditions in North Texas is disrupting air travel. The National Weather Services issued a tornado watch for parts of North Central Texas, including Arlington, Carrollton, Frisco and Fort Worth. The NWS forecast includes the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornado risks.

If you're flying out of the Killeen airport, you're being asked to contact your airline directly or visit the American Airlines’ website for the most current flight information.