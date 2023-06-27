Safety experts urge caution with fireworks as Texas heat wave continues

BELL COUNTY, Texas — One thing the community can bet on, is Central Texans lighting fireworks for the Fourth of July.

However, with temperatures as high as they are right now, it has folks with the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue a little worried.

”The embers from the fireworks exploding can create spot fires on houses and people’s lawns,” said Drew Cizek, Senior Firefighter at Central Bell.

“Then you get the fires that spark up fences, and that’s treated wood — it goes up like a match.”

Fires aren’t the only thing they expect to see this weekend — injuries are always a concern when it comes to fireworks as well.

”The big one is what we call a hand de-glovement,” Cizek said.

“A lot of people like to take these Black Cats in in their hands and next thing you know, it pops off in their hands — the burn will pretty much take the skin off of your actual hand.”

All safety risks the folks are TNT Fireworks say they take very seriously.

”First we want to make sure you pick the right location, stay legal where and when you’re going to use those fireworks, and make sure that location has a flat surface that is preferably gravel concrete or pavement," said James Fuller, Safety Expert for TNT Fireworks.

"Always make sure that you have a water source nearby."

It's all about having fun safely.

”It you follow these simple guidelines you can first, prevent and potential harm or risk with regard to injury,” Fuller said.

“Second, you can prevent the potential of an unintended fire.”

Those enjoying the fun also need to take extra steps when disposing of burnt fireworks.

”Give your fireworks a bath,” Fuller said.

“I know that sounds funny, but it’s important to use water to cool that product down after it’s been used, and let it sit to the side for a couple of hours before your put it in an appropriate waste disposal.”

Experts also recommend to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when using fireworks, and to make sure that you are lighting the fireworks and not your children.