Retired veteran turns a fundraising idea into a BBQ dream come true

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Retired U.S. Army veteran Jeff Krenzer has always been known for his skills on the grill.

”It started off as a hobby making sauce and grilling for all his friends and all of us at parties and stuff,” said Jon Hernandez, Jeff’s battle buddy.

During the height of the COVID pandemic, he used that hobby to raise money for his fellow veterans that were struggling.

Using his mom’s recipe for BBQ sauce and his signature rub, he found a way to serve again.

That flourished into a side business and now, a brick and mortar barbecue joint in Copperas Cove.

”A dream come true, really,” said Krenzer. “I went from working corporate desk type jobs to being my own boss.”

It's a job that brings his passion to the community.

Keeping the original mission going, everything from their brisket to their ribs is made with their unique rub and served with their signature BBQ sauce and the reviews are good.

”I thought it was good,” said one happy first-time customer. “I came to Monty’s a couple times before it closed down. That was good but this is better,”

It all started with a way to give back and he hasn’t given that part up.

”Being able to employ some people from the community here is big,” said Krenzer. “There were a lot people coming by when we were getting this place cleaned up and ready, asking for jobs. So, I know there’s a need out there.”

Rain or shine, Krenzer told me the smokers will stay lit and the community's bellies full.

”Customer service is always top priority, along with good quality food,” said Krenzer.

They've already had their soft opening, but the grand opening in ribbon-cutting is set to take place on January 6.

Grill Country Texas BBQ is located at 302 S. First St., Copperas Cove.

