New training underway for Killeen ISD administrators after survey about workplace culture surveys

KILLEEN, Texas — Being a teacher is noble calling and picking a school district to work for is not a small decision.

That’s why KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft put out a survey last year to gauge how employees felt about their workplace.

”We were able to pull out some themes,” said Dr. Craft. “One of the themes that we say very evident was, ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to develop a culture. Particularly, where staff wants to come and they want to be engaged.”

An idea the new Principal at Peebles Elementary says she takes very seriously.

”Coming in new, I see a lot of things that happened previously, and I would like to make sure that teachers are heard,” said Shakira Bodon, Principal of Peebles Elementary School.

A sentiment shared by principals across the district, all taking part in new training aimed at making those positive changes.

”How do we ensure that our staff are not only being recognized in a positive manner but also, engaged in the work on a daily basis.” said Dr. Craft.

The focus on themes in the new training is something Principal Bodon is excited to put into practice.

”I go around in the mornings and talk to teachers,” said Principal Bodon. “So now, taking what they’re saying and see where that theme is in my school. So, that way I can better support them.”

As a new principal, she has a message for the teachers of Peebles Elementary.

”I will never give you something that I can’t do in the classroom,” said Principal Bodon. “So, I am there to support you in whatever needs to be done. Whether it is teaching in classrooms to help better you students, we’re all in this together.”

The district is also addressing other concerns like cleaner classrooms and timely repairs that were raised in the survey.