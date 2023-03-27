McLennan County food banks serving twice as many people as last year

WACO, Texas — It's been just one month since the pandemic-era SNAP benefits have come to an end and already overwhelmed food banks in the area say they are assisting an unprecedented number of people.

Shepherd's Heart Food Bank Director Robert Gager told 25 News the number of people they've helped so far this year is double what they did last year in the same time frame, which was double from the year before.

Prior to the pandemic, the organization helped less than 3,000 people in the first two months of the year. This year it was up to 15,000.

Gager said about 19% of the people they serve are coming for the first time. Many of whom are considered middle class, but still struggling.

"They've got maybe two or three children, they've got two cars with payments, they've got a house payment," Gager said. "Whether it's owned or rented, they've still got a house payment. Everything is going up and their only relief is to come to us for food."

With so many people struggling right now, not only is the food bank seeing more need for their services, but they are also seeing a drop in donations which makes it harder to provide them.

"We don't operate on any federal money or anything like that," Gager said. "It's the money from this community and donations from this community that goes back to these people. We have a pattern of this community helping this community. That's how we work and we get there."

Gager said anyone who is need should feel comfortable visiting the food bank for help. Bags they hand out contain roughly $200-$300 worth of food.