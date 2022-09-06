Central Texas groups host Ukrainian refugee children's camp

KILLEEN, Texas — Ukraine native Anastasiya Savchenko came to Central Texas with her two daughters about six months ago.

"After the war started, we sometimes lost contact with the normal life around us," she told 25 News.

Monday wrapped up a four-day camp in Killeen for Ukrainian refugees. It was hosted by Peaceable Kingdoms and the Pflugerville Rotary Club and gave refugees, like Savchenko, the first taste of normalcy in a while.

"It brought us a lot of sense of connection and normality and actually feeling the ground under our feet," Savchenko said.

"We've given them new experiences they haven't had before like making s'mores and singing campfire songs, doing talent shows, allowing them to break out of their shells," Brandon Pledger with Peaceable Kingdoms said.

The camp also gave families a chance to connect with other Ukrainians, like Kateryna Voinova who has lived in the area for more than three years now. She helped plan the camp as a way to keep their culture alive.

"This camp is like the pure realization of my dream and my idea to let people become friends, to create and raise friendship within the community and to share with our kids the Ukrainian heritage," she said.

The camp brought more than just fun for the families. Some even left saying they felt inspired.

"Inspired me personally to bring that once I get on my feet, I can bring some help and the same rituals brought to us to other people," Savchenko said.