Heat Advisory Expands West

CENTRAL TEXAS — Two things to remember this week.. bring the water bottle and check the back seat of the car. The heat advisory has expended west. High temperatures should reach 103 degrees and the feels-like temperature should reach 105 or more on some areas. The heat advisory now includes Mills, Hamilton, Falls, Coryell, Bell, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, Milam and McLennan counties.

Fire danger conditions remain mostly in the moderate to high category with a few areas reaching the very high category. Bosque County is the latest addition to make the burn ban list. Winds are average but vegetation remains very dry.

Expect very hot conditions with high temperatures in the triple digits all week. The next opportunity for rain will come late Friday and Saturday with a 20% chance.