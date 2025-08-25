Mississippi declares public health emergency over rising infant mortality rate

Mississippi health officials have declared a public health emergency in response to a sharp rise in infant mortality, now at its highest level in more than a decade.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 9.7 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024. Since 2014, 3,527 infants in the state have died before their first birthday.

“We cannot and will not accept these numbers as our reality,” said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “Declaring this a public health emergency is more than a policy decision; it is an urgent commitment to save lives.”

The nationwide infant mortality rate was 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mississippi health officials said congenital malformations, preterm birth, low birth weight and sudden infant death syndrome are the leading causes of infant deaths in the state.

The public health emergency allows the state to surge resources to address the crisis. Officials said they are implementing a multi-pronged strategy that includes eliminating so-called OB deserts, connecting mothers and babies with care and resources in their communities and partnering with hospitals and medical providers to close gaps in maternal care.

“Improving maternal health is the best way to reduce infant mortality,” Edney said. “That means better access to prenatal and postpartum care, stronger community support and more resources for moms and babies. Healthy women of childbearing age are more likely to have healthy pregnancies, which in turn lead to healthier babies.”