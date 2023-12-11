Have Disney+? You can get 60% off a Walmart+ subscription

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Do you have a Disney+ subscription? If so, while you’re watching “The Lion King” or checking out the latest National Geographic original, you can get some easy grocery shopping done with a discount on a Walmart+ subscription.

Disney+ is offering its subscribers a 60% off discount on a Walmart+ membership.

$58 (was $98) Walmart+ Subscription

A Walmart+ membership generally costs $98 a year. But, with your Disney+ account, you can get $40 off through Jan. 31, 2024.

With a Walmart+ membership, you can get free delivery from your local Walmart (as long as you spend at least $35). Walmart+ members also enjoy free shipping when they shop on Walmart.com. You even save on fuel: Walmart+ plus members save up to 10 cents a gallon when they get gas at locations like Walmart, Mobil and Exxon.

And don’t miss out on other Disney+ perks that are currently being offered to new subscribers. Those new to the service can get a $5 Fandango code to use on tickets for Disney’s newest animated release “Wish.”

Ubisoft is also offering Disney+ subscribers a 20% discount on their new Avatar game for PCs. (In order to access this discount code, the email address you use for Disney+ and the email address you use for Ubisoft need to be the same. However, you can update your email addresses easily if need be). Redeem the code here by logging into your accounts.

In addition to these perks, you can be entered to win a cruise for four people on the maiden voyage of Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. To be entered into this sweepstakes, you need to be both a Disney+ subscriber and a D23 member. A D23 membership is the official Disney fan club, and while there are differing levels of membership, the general membership is free.

If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can access all of the Disney+ perks by signing into your account, and don’t forget to sign up for Walmart+. The discount only runs until the end of January.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.