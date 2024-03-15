Halfway there! You and your family can enjoy these park upgrades in Killeen soon

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen are green-lighting parks around town for you and your family to enjoy.

New lights, seating areas, playgrounds, courts, and soccer fields are all getting a touch-up as part of the $4.6 million Parks Master Plan.

At Conder Park the work is about halfway done. Some loop trails will also be added to connect all the elements of the park.

“The loop trails that are going to be installed here at Condor are also going to be at Long Branch Park, Phyllis Park, and Stewart Neighborhood Park," Keliah Reye with the city Parks Department said.

The City of Killeen has 28 playgrounds, 23 parks, 15 softball/baseball fields, four jogging/walking trails, six soccer fields, a recreation center, swimming pool, and more.

In addition to the city-works at the parks, trees are set to be planted on April 20 as part of National Arbor Day.