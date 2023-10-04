Girl Scouts puts popular cookie variety 'on pause'

It appears the Girl Scouts of the United States of America is eliminating, for now, one of its cookie offerings.

Raspberry Rally was removed from Girl Scouts' list of cookies, bringing the total number of cookie varieties it offers to 12. The thin and crispy cookie was infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating, Girl Scouts said. The organization added that it is a "sister" cookie to the popular Thin Mints variety.

The Raspberry Rally cookies were launched in 2023 and became difficult to find. Some of the cookies ended up on resale sites such as eBay at marked-up prices.

The cookie was only offered for online sale and direct shipment. Girl Scouts said the cookie has been "put on pause with the potential to come back, dependent on consumer demand and manufacturing capacity."

SEE MORE: You can now get Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend

Other prior cookies, such as Savannah Smiles and Thanks-A-Lots, are officially retired.

With a dozen cookie varieties remaining, reports have surfaced that some Girl Scouts chapters will increase the price of cookies nationwide in 2024.

CNN obtained a letter sent to parents from the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson that reported cookies would go up to $6 a box, from $5 a box currently in many regions.

"In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00," the chapter’s interim CEO wrote. "We expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months."

Cookie prices vary nationally as proceeds stay with local scout groups. One group, GSNorCal, had already priced its cookies at $6 a box.

"Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, cookie customers help fund life-changing Girl Scout experiences while building the next generation of female entrepreneurs," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "And because all Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local to power year-round troop projects and activities, when you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are making an investment in girls and in your local community."

Girl Scout cookies go on sale in January and remain on sale through late March or early April.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com