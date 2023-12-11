Get a Barbie DreamCamper with 60 accessories for $79 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Barbie owned 2023, so it only makes sense that Mattel has a starring role under your Christmas tree.

Right now, Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the Barbie DreamCamper. With seven play areas and 60 accessories (including two puppies), this is more than just a camper. It even comes with a pool and a 30-inch slide.

Ordinarily priced at $99.99, the Barbie Dream Camper is now $79.99 on Walmart.com or at stores.

Walmart

$79 (was 100) at Walmart

You do need to have a Walmart.com account to access this deal, but it is free to join. When you start shopping online, make sure you are logged in. That is because you will not only save $20 on this deal, but you will also get $20 in Walmart cash to use on future Walmart purchases. All you have to do is click the button that says “Get $20 in Walmart Cash” when adding the Barbie Dream Camper to your cart.

This deal is only good until Tuesday, Dec. 12, so move fast — especially since the Barbie DreamCamper is already selling out elsewhere.

If you can’t find the toy at your Walmart, or you miss this deal by just a day, you can still save on the item at Target. Target has priced the Barbie Dream Camper down from $90 to $72. If you are shopping online, you will need to add the item to your cart to see the price (and the savings) reflected.

$72 (was 90) at Target

In addition to the DreamCamper, Walmart has also reduced their Margot Robbie Barbie Doll down to $25, Ken is reduced to $20and the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is also $20 off right now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.