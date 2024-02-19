Why you should include your freezer in your laundry routine

Tired of dragging your laundry to the laundromat or fighting for a machine with other tenants in your building? Look no further than your kitchen next time you need to do laundry: Your freezer can actually help you with five common laundry headaches. Read on to see how!

1. Get Gum Out Of Your Clothes

Getting gum on your clothes can be a sticky mess, but your freezer can help. After taking off as much as you can, put the item into the freezer. Once the gum has hardened, use a knife to scrape it off. As a final step, use a clean toothbrush to brush away any last remnants of gum, then launder the garment as usual.

2. Stop Your Sweaters From Shedding

Putting your knits (those made from natural fibers like cashmere or merino wool) in the freezer will shrink the fibers, curtailing shedding. Just be sure to put your garment in a freezer bag, first!

3. Remove Smells From Jeans, Shoes And Clothing

Your freezer can kill bacteria as well as odors; simply stick the item in the freezer (in a freezer bag, please!) overnight and wake up to funk-free clothing and accessories! This trick works particularly well for jeans, as you may not want to wash them frequently and risk fading.

4. Freeze The Runs In Your Tights And Nylons

Tired of your tights or nylons getting a run right when you put them on? Use your freezer to combat this irritating fashion faux pas! As with the knitwear tip above, the cold shrinks fibers and can make your dainty tights a little hardier.

Whenever you buy a new pair, run them under water, then put them in a bag and freeze them overnight. Defrost them the next day, air dry and enjoy your new run-resistant stockings!

5. Get Rid Of Pests

Have moths, dust mites, or other bugs made holes in your clothing or bedding? Impede their infestation and prevent against future pests by popping those items in the freezer overnight.

Then, toss them in the wash to remove any final traces of pests (which are often invisible). We recommend using the hottest water possible for this task, often the “whites” setting on your washer, followed by the “sanitize” setting on your dryer.

What do you think? Will you be sticking any garments in your freezer anytime soon?

