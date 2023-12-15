Franklin falls in 3A State Championship to Malakoff

ARLINGTON, TX — The Franklin Lions had every intent of keeping their crown, Thursday afternoon. Playing in their fourth consecutive state title game looking for their third consecutive state championship. But after the closest game that we've seen in Arlington so far this week, the Lions fell to Malakoff in a nail biter 14 to 7.

After a fumble at the goal line in the first quarter, the Lions went into the half down 7-0. The Tigers extended their lead to 14 after a touchdown to start the second half, but the Lions responded with one of their own. The Franklin defense was able to keep the Tigers off the board, but on 4th and seven for the game, the Lions fell just short.

“It was a dog fight, it was a physical football game,” Lions head coach Mark Fannin said. “A team had to lose, unfortunately, it was us. Losing, don't ever feel good, but you know that that's what these games are supposed to be like. I'm proud of my kids of how they came out. They fought every single play they believed in each other throughout the four quarters. And as a coach that's all you can ask for.”

Despite the loss, Franklin, has established themselves as a powerhouse program in 3A. That's largely due to this group of seniors who have laid the foundation and continue to build on it throughout their four years as Lions.

“Their will to win is the most unbelievable thing I've ever witnessed,” Fannin said.

“I mean, we have a lot of talented guys in our grade,” senior offensive lineman Braden Smith said. “And, on top of that, we have one of the best, if not the best coaching staff in the state of Texas. When you put two things together like that, I mean, that's just a recipe for success.”

These seniors leave Franklin with a career record of 59-5 with four state championship appearances and two titles. There's one thing though, that transcends all the success.

“It's, been amazing,” senior quarterback Cort Lowry said. “It's been part of the best memories I’ll have in my life and, and I'll talk about it forever, but, you know, and now that's all ended, you’re gonna look at yourself and how you interacted with your teammates and, and that's what matters the most, you know, the brotherhood and the bond we have in that locker room. It means more than any, any game you can lose and that's what I'll cherish forever.”

There's obvious disappointment now, but Franklin has a pipeline of players ready to step up and continue building on their success.

“Those younger guys come out to, to practice every day and, and they see how these seniors work hard and, you know, they just follow right in our footsteps,” Lowry said. “They work, they work as hard as they can every day and, and I'm super proud of how those younger kids have really stepped up this year and impacted some games for us. I think they're going to do great things.”