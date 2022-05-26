Jurors in Depp defamation trial to hear closing arguments Friday

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The defamation trial between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has almost reached the end as both sides rested their cases on Thursday.

Heard was the last witness of the six-week trial, taking the stand for a second time. She detailed the harassment she has faced, how she is scared for her life, and the multiple death threats she's received, the Associated Press reported.

She ended her testimony by saying that she just wants “Johnny to leave me alone.”

Attorneys for Depp, suing his ex-wife for $50 million, rested their case after their final witness, hand surgeon Richard Gilbert, testified that he thinks Depp's middle finger injured occurred the way the actor described.

Depp said the injury happened when Heard threw a large vodka bottle at him.

She said Depp injured himself during a drug-fueled rage.

Jurors are set to hear closing arguments Friday.