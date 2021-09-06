Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Howard University officially renames fine arts building after Chadwick Boseman, installs sign

items.[0].image.alt
Howard University
Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 12.16.36 PM.png
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 14:32:12-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has officially renamed its fine arts building after the late "Black Panther" actor and installed a new sign on Thursday.

On Twitter, the university said, Boseman "left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation."

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in directing.

He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Walt Disney Company's Executive Chairman Bob Iger is pledging to help build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school. He’s also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019