Disney releases details of limited-time food, shopping event; 'Touch of Disney' at California Adventure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) — Disney is unveiling more details about its limited-time ticketed food event that will invite guests into California Adventure Park while the park's main attractions remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Touch of Disney" event starts on March 18, offering guests the chance to indulge in some of the park's delicious cuisine, see Disney characters out and about, and explore the park's stores. The event will run Thursdays through Mondays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. through April 5.

"Touch of Disney" tickets start at $75 and include admission, parking in the Mickey & Friends parking structure, unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads, and a $25 dining card toward food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases.

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 4 for select days between March 18 and April 5. Tickets for the event will then be released on a rolling basis. Reservations can be made for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining ahead of time starting March 11. Reservations do not include admission to Touch of Disney but will require tickets to the event in order to dine.

Some of the iconic foods and drinks fans will get to savor include the park's churros and world-famous Dole Whip, Monte Cristo sandwiches from New Orleans Square, and bites from stops like Smokejumpers Grill, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Award Wieners, and Cocina Cucamonga.

Shops along California Adventure's Buena Vista Street and Pixar Pier will be open during the event, offering unique Disney swag for fans. Several stops around the park will also be available for photo-ops with characters like Mickey, Lightning McQueen, and other Pixar favorites.

The park will enforce coronavirus protocols, like mandatory mask wearing, guest temperature checks before entering, and increase sanitation policies.

Downtown Disney will remain open daily, though the Buena Vista Street extension will be closed starting March 15 in order to become a part of the ticketed event.

More information can be found online here.

This story originally reported by Mark Saunders on 10News.com.