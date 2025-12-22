Barry Manilow opens up about lung cancer diagnosis, is forced to cancel some concerts

American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow, known for his hit songs like "Mandy" and "Copacabana," revealed Monday that he is undergoing surgery to have a "cancerous spot" on his left lung removed.

Manilow, 82, said in a post on social media that he's optimistic because the cancer was discovered quickly, but that he will have to postpone some concerts while he recovers.

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news," Manilow said in a statement. "The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, That's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

"The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts," Manilow added. "... I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans."



Manilow recently wrapped up a series of concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Springs, California. In his announcement, he was saddened to announce the postponement of his upcoming January concerts, but assured fans that he plans to be back on stage in February and is "counting down the days" until he returns to the Westgate Las Vegas for a weekend of Valentine's Day concerts beginning on Feb. 12, 2026.

"I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year," Manilow said. "And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom... get tested!"

