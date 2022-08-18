Actor Jonah Hill won’t promote upcoming films, citing mental health

Jonah Hill said he won’t be out promoting his upcoming films to preserve his mental health and avoid anxiety attacks, the actor wrote to Rolling Stone.

Among the films he won’t be promoting is “Stutz,” which Hill helped produce. Hill said the documentary explores his mental health.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he wrote. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

Hill is hopeful his openness on mental health will help promote others to be open.

“I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff,” he said. “So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”