Endangered Sumatran orangutan baby born at Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo has the cutest new resident: A baby Sumatran orangutan born to a first-time mommy, Eirina.

According to the zoo, Eirina gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, Aug. 27. While a name has not been picked yet, the baby is healthy and thriving under the care of specialists.

With just around 9,200 remaining in the wild, Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered due to habitat loss from logging, fires, and agriculture. So, this is a very special addition to the zoo.

Female Sumatran orangutans typically mature between 8 and 10 years of age, but they usually give birth to their first baby at 14 to 16 years of age. Eirina, at 15 years old, falls within this range.

As for the baby's dad, the zoo is conducting DNA testing in the upcoming weeks to determine who the father is. Right now, the zoo believes it could be either 30-year-old Berani or 15-year-old Jaya.

Eirina and her baby can now be seen by visitors in their indoor habitat at the Denver Zoo. If you wish to contribute to their well-being, the zoo has established an orangutan baby registry for Eirina.

