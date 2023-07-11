Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh prompts 17 hospitalizations

Seventeen people were hospitalized during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

"The transports were for heat-related issues, some falls, one seizure and two cardiac arrest patients," the City of Pittsburgh said in a press release.

Pittsburgh EMS personnel at the concert received a total of 37 calls for service, which included the 17 transports to the hospital.

A worker inside the stadium who was tearing down the set went into cardiac arrest on the floor. Numerous crews worked swiftly to treat the patient, who was transported to the hospital.

While leaving the facility, a paramedic from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest, the city said. The patient was resuscitated after receiving several shocks, and then brought to the hospital.

Sheeran's concert took place at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night, which is an outdoor venue. Temperatures that day reached a maximum of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pittsburgh concert was a part of Sheeran's three-leg "+–=÷x Tour", also known as "The Mathematics Tour," which kicked off in Dublin in August 2022.

