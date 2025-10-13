Self storage beware: Low introductory rates lead to big rent hikes

Almost one in three Americans use self-storage facilities, with many drawn in by affordable introductory offers as low as $84 a month for a car-sized unit.

But what starts as a reasonable monthly rate can quickly become a financial burden as more and more companies are now implementing frequent price increases.

Bonnie Sales, an artist who needed extra space for her art supplies and old furniture, experienced this firsthand when she rented a 10-by-20-foot storage unit.

"The first month was $169 a month," Sales said. "Then it was $173."

But the increases didn't stop there.

"The next month it was $285," Sales said.

The dramatic price jump was especially frustrating when Sales discovered the same facility was offering new customers a promotional rate of just $84 per month.

Soaring storage unit prices: Why is storage getting so expensive?

When Sales called to complain about the increase, she was told the company had the right to raise rates.

"They say it's in your contract, and they have the right to do so," Sales said.

The facility's website confirms this policy, stating "The facility can review and adjust rates on a month-to-month basis."

Now a name for frequent rent increases

Rent increases have become so common in the self-storage industry that there's even a name for them: existing-customer rate increases, or "ECRIs," which help operators maximize revenue.

Mirela Mohan, a real estate trends expert with the platform StorageCafe, said an average storage unit costs around $140 per month, while climate-controlled units average $153.

While increases do happen, Mohan said there are ways customers can save money.

"Many facilities offer the first month off if you're renting for a long term and also you might want to ask if they offer student or military discount," Mohan said.

According to StorageCafe, you can reduce your costs by:



Clearing out clutter and selling items no longer needed if you've been holding onto belongings for years. You may then be able to downsize into a smaller, cheaper unit.



Pack items in clear bins so you know what's inside.



Do the math to determine the size you really need instead of guessing. Many people end up renting a larger storage unit than they really need.



Most importantly, before moving belongings into storage, ask companies about their rent-increase policies.

Find out if you can lock in a price for 12 months, as you can with an apartment.

Sales told us she feels trapped by the high rates because moving out would be too expensive.

"If I do just move out of there, I have to hire a truck, hire movers," Sales said.

Experts recommend asking about rate hikes before signing a contract, and calling to negotiate if hit with a rate increase.

That way you don't waste your money.

