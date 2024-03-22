Disney figurine toys recalled by Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price has recalled two of its Disney figurine toys because of their safety risk to children.

The recall pertains to the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck characters sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack.

The heads of the Donald and Daisy toys in the pack can detach, posing a choking hazard, according to the recall notice. The other toys that come in the set — which include Mickey, Minnie and Pluto figurines — are not under recall.

Fisher-Price is urging parents to take the duck toys away from children and “immediately stop” using them.

The company says there are no known injuries from the toys. But Fisher-Price is aware of three incidents where a head detached from a Donald or Daisy figure — including one case where a head was found in a child’s mouth.

Customers can request a return label from Fisher-Price and receive a $10 refund.

Over 200,000 units of the toy were sold in the U.S., and 11,000 were sold in Canada.

The sets were sold from May 2023 to January 2024 for around $20. They were previously available at Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, HEB and Meijer stores, and on Amazon and other e-commerce sites, the company said.

