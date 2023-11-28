The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you might’ve thought you missed your chance to grab gifts for the men on your list, or something for the hard-to-shop-for teens in your life. But just because it’s Tuesday doesn’t mean the deals are done.

In fact, there are still tons of Cyber Monday deals still available to shop. Some are still just as good — if not better — than they were on Black Friday.

It’s surprising, since this year’s Cyber Week deals began dropping before the Thanksgiving meal even finished cooking. Walmart’s deals went live the first week of November, with other retailers like Amazon, Target, JCPenney, Macy’s and The Home Depot quickly following.

And now that Cyber Monday is over, we’re still seeing a few items on sale hand-picked by our very own editors here at Don’t Waste Your Money, like half-off a Keurig that was only $6 off on Cyber Monday and the $12 stocking stuffer that would delight any kid who’s obsessed with bugs.

That said, you probably don’t want to procrastinate your holiday shopping too much longer if you haven’t yet started. If there’s something you’ve had your eye on, we recommend shopping sooner than later so that stock levels and shipping delays don’t interfere with your holiday gifting plans.

If you need some inspiration, take a look below at the Cyber Monday deals that are still live.

Jump to: Stocking Stuffers | Gifts On Sale | Kitchen Deals | Bedding Deals | Vacuum & TV Deals | Headphones & Speakers Deals | Home & Garden Deals | Toy Deals | Beauty Deals | Fashion Deals

Stocking Stuffer Deals Still Live

DWYM

Regularly priced at $135, you’ll save $120 on these Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k Yellow Gold Plated Hoop Earrings — which are now priced atjust $15. You can also get the earrings in either white gold or rose gold for the same price. They’re made of gold-plated brass and have a latch back for comfort. Each earring has 34 Swarovski crystals, which the brand says “reflects light from every angle.” They are also hypoallergenic, have no lead or nickel and are suitable for those with sensitive skin. They come in a gift box, so they are ready to give without the need for wrapping.

$15 (was $125) at Walmart

Deals On Gifts Still Live

This countertop hydroponic herb garden by AeroGarden is one of the best gifts for pretty much anyone on your list, whether they like to cook or prefer to do the eating. This start kit comes with everything they need to start growing fresh herbs right on their countertop, including seed starters and plant food. They can use it to grow fresh basil for homemade pesto, or simply use it to have fresh thyme and mint on hand for whatever they’re whipping up in the kitchen.

$80 (was $129) at Amazon

Kitchen Deals Still Live

Single-serve Keurig K-Cup coffee makers like this one were hot items during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event, which happened last month, which is why we except deals like this one to go fast now that it’s on sale for Cyber Monday, too. This model is particularly nice because it includes a 36-ounce water reservoir so you can start brewing your first cup of coffee first thing in the morning. It’s a useful space-saving design too, making it a great option for home offices, dorm rooms or wherever else you need to make a cup quickly.

$49 (was $59) at Walmart

Bedding Deals Still Live

Electric heated blankets are one of the best gifts out there for people who are always cold. This one comes with six heating settings and an auto-off setting so you can rest easy when using it. It’s made of flannel and is machine washable.

$40 (was $80) at Walmart

Vacuum & TV Deals Still Live

This Shark cordless stick vacuum comes with Clean Sense IQ technology, which is a fancy way of saying that this vacuum detects the dirt you can’t see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. It easily converts to a handheld vacuum for easy portable cleaning and has a battery run-time to 40 minutes.

$198 (was $400) at Walmart

Deals On Headphones & Speakers Still Live

If you’re shopping for good quality over-ear headphones, but without a hefty price tag, these from JBL are a great pick. They come with the renowned JBL Pure Bass sound that the brand is known for, and a 40-hour rechargeable battery time. And if you’re the type of person who often forgets to recharge their devices, there’s good news — a quick 5-minute recharge gives you two additional hours of music

$23 (was $50) at Amazon

Home & Garden Deals Still Live

You can sit back and relax in this set of two zero gravity chairs. As the name says, these chairs are designed with a freely adjustable back and footrests so you can find and enjoy the perfect angle for rest and relaxation. It includes a detachable holding tray that has a tablet rest, two cup holders,and a phone mount. It’s weather resistant and made with a sturdy frame so it can hold up to whatever adventures you take it along on. They come in 24 different colors and patterns — but take note: it seems that only the black shade is left in stock!

$80 (was $110) at Walmart

Deals On Toys Still Live

This LEGO holiday advent calendar is a cute way to count down to the holidays. It features 24 collectible daily surprises, including two mini dolls and eight pet figurines. Kids can enjoy assembling the pet playground as they open the doors and countdown to Christmas day.

$20 (was $35) at Amazon

Beauty & Grooming Deals Still Live

Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream is formulated to fight the signs of aging by regenerating the look of the skin. It improves the look of fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and dark spots. It instantly hydrates while reducing the look of dark spots in just one week.

$11 (was $13) at Walmart

Fashion Deals Still Live

Slippers are a classic gift item for a reason, and these cute smiley face ones deserve pride of place Christmas day. They’re available in women’s sizes 4.5 to 10 and includes a hard rubber sole and are designed to be water resistant for quick trips out to the mailbox and the back porch.

$18 (was $26) at Amazon

Related Stories

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.