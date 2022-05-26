These cooling pillows have over 129,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you struggle with getting overheated at night, cooling pillows are a great way to help cool down and sleep easier.

Cooling pillows work by offering breathable materials that promote airflow. Some also have gel inside that disperses heat. If you’ve never had cooling pillows, or usually do and need new ones, this two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows on Amazon has cooling features with a 250-thread count cover.

Filled with a soft down alternative, the cooling pillows are made in an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 factory, which the company says “ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.” Designed for back, side and stomach sleepers, they have a bounce-back design that shapes to your favorite position.

The pillows are regularly priced at $43, which makes them $21.50 each, but you can currently clip a coupon to save 40%. This takes the total to $25.79 for a two-pack, or $12.89 each.

With more than 185,000 reviews so far, the pillows have a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. About 69% of reviewers give them a full 5 stars. Customers say the pillows hold their shape, help with neck pain, are worth the money and come highly recommended.

One reviewer who gave the pillows 5 stars says they are “so comfortable” and “the perfect combo of soft and firm.”

“I have been sleeping better and waking with less soreness in my neck. I was previously sleeping with a memory foam pillow that was just way too firm. This is so much better,” they wrote. “Please note that these pillows come flat in a vacuum-sealed bag. They puff up nicely when you take them out. Also, no mold problem. They arrived crisp and clean.”

Of course, some people did not like the pillows. A handful of reviewers say they find them too lumpy and not soft enough, Some reviewers add that they do not rise very high, and this flatness can trigger neck aches. Every person has different needs when it comes to a pillow, so if you don’t like them, you can return them in new and unused condition.

If you’re not sold on these, you’ll find dozens of other cooling pillows on Amazon as well, like this 2-Pack Cooling Bed Pillows with Adjustable Gel Shredded Memory Foam. These are priced at $48 for two.

The pillows have a zippered inner and outer cover that lets you add or remove foam filling to find your comfort level. Made for side, back, stomach and pregnant sleepers, it is thick and firm and won’t flatten.

They have premium shredded foam, which lets air through and is infused with temperature-regulating cooling gel particles. High airflow levels also keep moisture out. The cover is made of 60% polyester and 40% bamboo fiber rayon.

If you’re not picky about pillows or just need something on the cheaper side for a guest room, this Qnoon Soft Pillow with Pillowcase is a best seller on Amazon and costs $17 for a queen-size two-pack, which makes each pillow just $8.50.

The pillows have a plush down-like fiber, are made for all sleeping positions and come with two satin pillowcases.

Do you think your sleep would benefit from using a cooling pillow?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.