Congrats Class of 2023! Bryan ISD's Valedictorians and Salutatorians share their thoughts for Graduation Day

BRYAN, Tx — It’s graduation season here in the Brazos Valley and nearly a thousand Bryan ISD Seniors will walk across that stage here at Reed Arena and receive their diplomas.

Here are the Class of 2023 Valedictorians for Bryan ISD.

Saturday, hundreds of seniors will close out the school year - showing off their school colors for the last time in their cap and gowns in front of their friends and family.

Rudder High School’s Valedictorian, Miranda Skaggs says she’s ready to go from wearing “Ranger Green” to “Aggie Maroon” to be an Animal Science Major at Texas A&M.

“I’m super excited that all my friends will be in one central location, so I’m ready to continue on that legacy within my family.” Said Skaggs.

Skaggs won’t be alone at Texas A&M, as Bryan Collegiate’s Valedictorian - Astrid Lopez is headed there as well. Lopez says she’ll miss the supportive community at Bryan Collegiate.

“People here are always great; you always see a friendly face. I’m super excited to be here one last time, it’s your 4 years culminated, and it just goes by so fast.” Explained Lopez.

Gabriel Gomez is headed to MIT in Massachusetts. Bryan ISD’s Valedictorian, says he’ll miss being here in The Lone Star State.

“Having already been familiar with Bryan/College Station, it’ll be a new environment over there, but I am excited for the opportunities at MIT.” Said Gomez.

Here are the Class of 2023 Salutatorians for Bryan ISD.

Iain Gary is one of 991 seniors graduating from Bryan ISD. He’ll lead the Rangers at Reed Arena as Rudder High School’s Salutatorian. He says he is ready to take the stage at his next home – Texas A&M.

15 ABC caught up with Henry Do, Bryan Collegiate’s Salutatorian who says… “Gig ‘em!”

Do says he’s ready to join the Corp of Cadets here in Aggieland.

Bryan High School’s Salutatorian, Lily Neideffer will be saying “Hook ‘Em Horns” in Austin for the University of Texas, studying Mechanical Engineering.

Neideffer leaves us with this advice…

“I think the biggest thing is not to get too wrapped up in school and academics because a lot of times it can take you over a little bit. At the end of the day, what’s more important is investing yourself in your relationships, your hobbies, and things that interest you because you got to live your life and have some fun.” Said Neideffer.

Congratulations Bryan ISD Class of 2023!

Dates and times for Bryan ISD’s graduations are listed below:

· Bryan Collegiate | Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Rudder Auditorium (Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but guests and participants will have to pay for parking on the Texas A&M campus.

· Bryan High | Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m.

Texas A&M Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but parking at Reed Arena is $5. Each graduate will receive one parking pass.

· Rudder High | Saturday, May 27 at 12 p.m.

Texas A&M Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd, College Station)

Tickets are not required for the ceremony, but parking at Reed Arena is $5. Each graduate will receive one parking pass.