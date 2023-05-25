Carry The Load makes annual stop at Fort Cavazos

KILLEEN, Texas — Memorial Day is upon us and that means the Carry The Load organization made their annual stop at Fort Cavazos to show their support for the families of fallen soldiers.

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization founded by Navy Seal veterans with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, honoring fallen heroes.

Every year, they spend the 32 days leading up to Memorial Day marching and biking over 20-thousand miles with teams making stops in cities all over the country.

A mission that West Coast Relay Manger for Carry The Load, David Lindsey had been part of for over a decade.

”I just saw what a great organization they were,” said Lindsey. “Their main thing is to bring Memorial Day back to what it should be and by doing that, we just give people a chance to honor the first responders and veterans that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Something that hits home for him after losing his cousin and fellow firefighter in the line of duty.

”We remember those families and with my family, that was important because we didn't want him to be forgotten. So, that's why it was important to us,” said Lindsey.

Carry The Load walks and bikes to over 80 cities in 48 sates during the month of May and ends their annual mission with their two-day event and Memorial March in Dallas this weekend.