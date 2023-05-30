Carnival cruise ship battered by severe weather, rough seas

Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship were rocked by a powerful storm over Memorial Day weekend.

The ship was returning from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina, when hurricane-force winds, rain and massive waves started hitting the ship late Friday, delaying its return to port.

The conditions caused hallways and rooms to flood and even shattered glass throughout the ship.

Terrified passengers posted their experiences on social media, describing 40-foot waves causing the ship to tilt to the left.

Others say the captain didn't communicate updates on the storm for more than 12 hours and left them blindsided.

"They’re not reassuring us, not telling us what was going on; they could've updated us and let us know something," passenger Daniel Taylortold WCIV-TV.

According to a Carnival press release, "medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance," but no serious injuries were reported.

Although the vessel's next cruise scheduled to leave Charleston was delayed, it’s now sailing back to the Bahamas with a schedule to return to Charleston on Thursday.

