Police: Report of active shooter at Senate office buildings untrue

There was a scare on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Police said someone called 911 to report an active shooter at the Senate office buildings.

People were told to shelter in place around 3 p.m.

When police sent out their first public warning, they noted that they had not confirmed any reports of gunshots.

Numerous police vehicles could be seen descending upon the area.

About an out after the initial warning, a spokesperson for Capitol Police told Scripps News that the report of an active shooter "wasn't true."

Police were expected to give the "all clear" moments later.

Security is tight in Washington ahead of a potential first court appearance for Donald Trump. The former president is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for updates.

