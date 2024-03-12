Broadway meets Baylor! Students prep for eclipse-themed musical

WACO, Texas — Baylor theatre students are rehearsing with New York Broadway professionals on an eclipse-themed musical happening the day before the Solar Eclipse in April.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a once in a lifetime event.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Baylor University Musical instructor Lauren Weber said.

Baylor theatre students are working with Broadway professionals on a unique musical. It’s based on a non-fiction book by science journalist David Baron and how an eclipse inspired 19th century progress in America.

“They adapted it into a musical. Michael John Lachiusa is a Tony-nominated composer, and we got reached out to because they were looking for a place to perform it and since the eclipse is happening in Waco, it’s one of the best places to view it, they said we’re wanting to come and we thought what a great opportunity,” Weber said.

From the Broadway stage—to preforming at the Jones Theater at the Hooper-Shafer Fine Arts Center on campus—the work students getting with professionals is unmatched.

“Being able to work with Broadway artists and Broadway music and writers and things like that will be beneficial to our careers and it’s really cool that Baylor is giving us the opportunity to do that,” student Meredith Villarrial said.

An opportunity to display their talents for an up and coming production.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into this and it’s really a lot of nit-picky things that are a lot of fun to work on. Getting to see those directors and actors from New York to see our work is just really exciting and I think that they’ll see how hard we’ve been trying as well,” student Silas Robles said.

A project aligning with a historic day in Central Texas.

“I hope everyone is going to love it I hope you come see the show,” Weber said.